Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Black Hills at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,359,000 after buying an additional 215,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44,945 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE:BKH opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.