ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $50.71 million and $6.75 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00061765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00094649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.12 or 0.00707346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.49 or 0.07815786 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

