ZeuxCoin Market Cap Hits $360,979.65 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $360,979.65 and approximately $75.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00061544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.97 or 0.00691020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.30 or 0.07758654 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

