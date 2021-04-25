Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $101.61 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.28.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

