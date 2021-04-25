Zhang Financial LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,698,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 318,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

