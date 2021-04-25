Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $102.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $108.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

