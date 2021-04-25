Zhang Financial LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

