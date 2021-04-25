Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $4,998,437.50 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.67 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

