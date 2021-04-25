ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $665,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $725,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,032,475.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,475.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,818,907 shares of company stock valued at $258,908,532 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

