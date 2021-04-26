$0.03 EPS Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.21. International Game Technology reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

Shares of IGT opened at $16.57 on Friday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $114,000.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

