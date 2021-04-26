$0.08 EPS Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 428,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 74,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,631 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMC stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.05. 19,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.