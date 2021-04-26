-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.17). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

TCMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

TCMD traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $58.41. 1,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -132.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

