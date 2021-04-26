-$0.10 EPS Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 97,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,534. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 553,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 103,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 100,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at about $3,866,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

