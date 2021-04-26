$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

ELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.