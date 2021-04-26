$0.15 EPS Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Gray Television reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%.

GTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

GTN stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

