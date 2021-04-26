$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s earnings. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 219%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion.

Shares of NYSE SID traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. 5,456,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

