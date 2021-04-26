-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.32). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 265,548 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,518. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

