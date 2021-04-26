-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.32). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 265,548 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,518. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.