-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

In other news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 125,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,573. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

