-$0.50 EPS Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.54). Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 511,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,303. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.71% of Bio-Path worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

