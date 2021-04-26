$0.51 EPS Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.59. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

FCFS stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.84. 190,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 4.4% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $42,412,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

