$0.54 EPS Expected for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 581,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.