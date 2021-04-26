$0.54 EPS Expected for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Noble Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBLX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. 1,662,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

