-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,601. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.