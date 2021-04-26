$0.75 EPS Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.65. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.34. 9,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

