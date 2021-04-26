$0.98 EPS Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.12. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hilltop by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Hilltop by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.