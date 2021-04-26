$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $979.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,161,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 817,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

