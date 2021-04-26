$1.54 EPS Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.