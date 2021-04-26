-$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.76). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $209.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

