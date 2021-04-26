-$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.76). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $209.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.