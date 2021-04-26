10,036 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

