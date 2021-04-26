10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 12-Month High at $203.27

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.27 and last traded at $201.95, with a volume of 31461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $1,444,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 434,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,764,355.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total transaction of $3,160,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,416 shares of company stock worth $31,932,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

