1,100 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

ZG traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.87. 2,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,277. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.15.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

