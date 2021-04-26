117,127 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Bought by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises about 1.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.15% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.53. 12,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

