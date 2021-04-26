$135.17 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post $135.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.00 million and the lowest is $133.10 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $115.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $539.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.14 million to $544.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $542.40 million, with estimates ranging from $530.53 million to $550.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,274.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 69,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 438,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,838. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.