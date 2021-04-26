1,703 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

TT opened at $175.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $175.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

