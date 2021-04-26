$178.07 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report sales of $178.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $123.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $722.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.90 million to $762.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

PPBI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $43.72. 207,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

