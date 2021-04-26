$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $10.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI stock opened at $318.94 on Monday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.33.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

