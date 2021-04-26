201,786 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 201,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JKS. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE:JKS opened at $39.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

