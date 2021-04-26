2,215 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,993,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 122.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $109.36 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

