$223.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post sales of $223.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $138.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $880.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $914.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $921.50 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $955.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COHU. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,719,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 391,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,459. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

