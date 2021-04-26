253 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Purchased by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,358.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $113.72 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $114.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.07.

