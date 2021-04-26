2,577 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $86.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

