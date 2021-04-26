29,529 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 213,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 254,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 194,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,432. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

