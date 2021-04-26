$3.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.35. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $14.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $15.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $205.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

