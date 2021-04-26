$34.77 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report $34.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.90 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $30.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $133.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $140.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.87 million, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $134.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMNB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

