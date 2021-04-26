35,000 Shares in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boxlight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOXL opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. Boxlight Co. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.84.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

