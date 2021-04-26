368 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Bought by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $163.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $108.08 and a 52-week high of $163.58.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.