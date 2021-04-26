4,022 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth $794,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $584,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 15,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

BLL opened at $93.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

