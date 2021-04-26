4,937 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

