$59.05 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report sales of $59.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.10 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $59.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $246.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $253.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $276.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.37 million, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

