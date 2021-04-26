6 Meridian Buys 3,511 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.